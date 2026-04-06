Grand Jury Indicts Woman For Super Aggravated Sexual Assault Of A Child

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TEXARKANA, Texas – A Maud, Texas, woman has been indicted by a Bowie County grand jury on charges of super aggravated sexual assault involving a 7-year-old girl and aggravated sexual assault involving a 12-year-old boy.

Brandy Kay Attaway, 37, was allegedly caring for the children on multiple dates when she forced them to remove their pants so she could perform sexual acts on them, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Attaway was arrested in February following an investigation by the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office that began in late January. She is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $500,000.

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If found guilty of the super aggravated charge, Attaway could be facing a 25-year minimum and ineligibility for parole. The punishment range for aggravated sexual assault of a child is five to 99 years or life in prison.

Attaway allegedly threatened to kill herself and a family member of the children if they did not allow her to sexually abuse them, the affidavit said. She allegedly told the children not to tell anyone what she was doing to them because she would “get in big trouble and go to jail” if they did, indicating an understanding that her conduct was criminal.

The abuse allegedly occurred in a car, in a living room and while the children were sleeping, the affidavit said. The children reportedly told a forensic interviewer that Attaway made them sit side by side on a couch while she abused them in front of each other and at the same time, according to the affidavit.

Attaway is represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office. Bowie County District Attorney-Elect Kelley Crisp is representing the state.

The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.