Carol Allen

SPONSOR

October 11, 1962 – March 29, 2026

Carol Ann Allen, 63, passed away on March 29, 2026. She was born on October 11, 1962.

Carol will be remembered for her presence, her personality, and the lasting place she held in the lives of those who knew her. Her memory will live on through the stories shared, the laughs remembered, and the family connections that continue because of her.

SPONSOR

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl Dean Williams and Jean Phillips.

She is survived by her children, Sherry Lynn and Kimberly (Robert) Hennig; her grandchildren, Dakota (Megan) Goodwin, Savannah (Cameron) Byrd, Joseph Hennig, and Everleigh Byrd; and her siblings, Jeff (Dee) Williams, Kim (Tommy) Stevens, and Bobby Phillips.

Arrangements Entrusted to Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

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