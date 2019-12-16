Hefty sentences for two men who robbed, beat man at gunpoint

Advertisement

Two men who tied a man up with shoe laces after robbing and beating him have been given hefty prison sentences in Bowie County.

Johnny Ward Jr., 33, and Worris Hardwick III, 24, attacked a man in a room of the Wyndham Garden Inn in Texarkana, Texas, on Jan. 28. The victim worked and lived at the hotel and was acquainted with Ward.

The victim reported to police who responded to a local emergency room that Ward contacted him on social media and asked if he could wait for a ride in the victim’s room. The victim said that when Ward arrived, Hardwick was with him and that both men pulled handguns when they entered.

The victim said that he sat in a chair after Ward and Hardwick demanded money. Ward struck the victim in his head with a gun and he and Hardwick took the man’s phone and $190 in U.S. currency. According to a probable cause affidavit, Ward and Hardwick stomped the victim and tied him up with shoe laces and a jacket before fleeing.

Advertisement

Video surveillance was used to identify Ward and Hardwick and the victim identified both men from a photo lineup.

Ward was sentenced this week to 30 years in prison at a hearing before 5th District Judge Bill Miller. Hardwick was sentenced Nov. 1 to 25 years in prison.

Assistant District Attorney Katie Carter prosecuted both defendants.

