Texarkana lawyer representing Hunter Biden in Arkansas paternity suit

Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President and presidential candidate Joe Biden, is being represented by Texarkana attorney Brent Langdon in a paternity suit pending in Independence County, Ark.

Langdon filed notice of appearance on Hunter Biden’s behalf last week in the paternity suit brought by Lunden Alexis Roberts in May. Roberts has asked the court to declare Hunter Biden the father of a child she gave birth to in May 2018 and enter an order requiring him to pay child support and provide health insurance. She is also seeking attorney fees and court costs.

Roberts is represented by Benton, Ark., attorney Clinton Lancaster.

According to court records, Lancaster is seeking information about Hunter Biden’s income and finances and a deposition for Hunter Biden is scheduled next week.

Roberts, 28, met Hunter Biden while studying in Washington in 2015, according to online reports. A hearing is scheduled in the case in January before Circuit Judge Don McSpadden.

Langdon grew up in Texarkana and graduated from Texas High School in 1982, according to the Langdon Davis law firm website. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1985 from Southern Arkansas University and a law degree from University of Arkansas in Fayetteville in 1988.

Langdon is a Texas Super Lawyer and a board certified Family Law specialist.

