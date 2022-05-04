Man Arrested for Stateline Stabbing

Advertisement

On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, around 8:22 pm, officers responded to the 5100 block of North Stateline Avenue in Texarkana, Arkansas, for a stabbing.

When the officers arrived, they observed an individual lying on the ground bleeding and being cared for by a bystander. Officers rendered aid and called for an ambulance. The victim told the officers the suspect was Patrick Ardwin. Once the ambulance arrived, the victim was taken to a local hospital and later was reported to be in stable condition.

The Criminal Investigation Division was notified and arrived at the scene. Detectives and Officers began searching the area for the suspect and speaking with anyone in the area who were possible witnesses. While looking for evidence, Officers and Detectives located fresh blood in the neighboring hotel also in the 5100 block of North Stateline Avenue, Texarkana, Arkansas. It is unsure at this time where the stabbing occurred.

Officers and Detectives located the suspect in the back of a vehicle parked in a nearby parking lot. Patrick Ardwin, thirty-four years of age from Ashdown, Arkansas, was arrested and charged with Battery in the 2nd Degree. Mr. Ardwin was transported to the Miller County Jail and booked.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information or were a witness to this crime, please get in touch with Detective Wayne Easley at (903)-798-3154 or call Crime Stoppers at (903)-793-786.

