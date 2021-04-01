The Sportsplex by Healthcare Express is Hosting a Bridal Fair on April 18th, 2021, from 2 p.m.- 6 p.m. 

Advertisement

Plan the wedding of your dreams, meet with reliable vendors, and find great deals Saturday, April 18th, from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at The Sportsplex! Fairgoers can sign up for Bride Wars and compete to win door prizes or sign up for a 50/50 Honeymoon Pot Raffle for $5.

“We are very excited to host The Bridal Fair here at The Plex. We have the perfect facility to accommodate all the best vendors in the area as well as aspiring brides and grooms. The past year really threw a wrench into the wedding industry and we want to support those businesses by hosting an awesome event! Just like everything else at The Plex, it will be high energy and lots of fun! We have Bride Wars competitions, door prizes, and a chance to win our Honeymoon Pot 50/50 raffle,” said Sportsplex Director Ryan Williams. “We are expecting a great turnout and as someone who is planning a wedding of his own, I have made a lot of great connections with many of the vendors that are attending. So, I just need our brides and vendors to show up ready for a wonderful afternoon!”

The cost of admission is free, and tickets to attend can be found on The Sportsplex website.

Booth fees are $50 and vendors are encouraged to reserve booth space by visiting Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/plex-bridal-fair-vendor-registration-tickets-149044912345

For more information on this topic please contact Ryan Williams, ryan.williams@hcesportsplex.com, (903) 838-4697.

