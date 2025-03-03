Liberty-Eylau ISD Job Fair March 15th, 2025

Sponsor

Liberty-Eylau Independent School District (ISD) will be hosting a Job Fair on March 15th, 2025, at the Rader Dome from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. This event offers an exciting opportunity for individuals seeking to join the Liberty-Eylau ISD team in a variety of roles, including teaching, support services, transportation, custodial, and food services positions.

The Job Fair is open to job seekers of all backgrounds and provides a chance to connect directly with district representatives, learn about available positions, and apply on-site. Whether you’re an experienced educator, a dedicated support staff member, or someone looking to start a career in education, this event has something for you.

Event Details:

Date: March 15th, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Location: Rader Dome, Liberty-Eylau ISD

Address: 2905 Leopard Drive, Texarkana, Texas 75501

Liberty-Eylau ISD is committed to providing a positive, supportive work environment where staff members can grow professionally while making a meaningful impact on students and the community. We encourage individuals passionate about education to attend the job fair and explore the wide variety of roles available.

For more information or inquiries, please contact the Liberty-Eylau ISD Human Resources Department at 903-832-1535 or to pre-register, follow the link: https://www.leisd.net/index.php?pageID=141650_3. We look forward to meeting you at the Liberty-Eylau ISD Job Fair!

About Liberty-Eylau ISD

Liberty-Eylau Independent School District, located in Texarkana, TX, is dedicated to fostering student success and providing a supportive and dynamic work environment for its staff. The district strives to create an educational atmosphere that empowers students to achieve their fullest potential while contributing to the growth of the community.

