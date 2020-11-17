Nellie Jordan

Advertisement

Nellie Virginia Jordan, age 94, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, November 16, 2020, in a local hospice facility.

Mrs. Jordan was born April 8, 1926, in Mandeville, Arkansas to Vernon and Edith Glover. She worked for Belk Jones for many years, where she was a buyer for the gift department and the boy’s department. She enjoyed sewing and did beautiful embroidery work. Nellie loved to cook for her family and spent many hours serving as chauffer for her grandchildren in their many activities.

Nellie’s loves were her family and her church, First Baptist Church Texarkana, where she was a member for over fifty years. She was a member of the Grace Sunday School class and was involved in any area possible including teaching children’s Sunday school, missions, and the ceramics class along with many others. She had a servant’s heart to those in her church and her family. For the last two years of her life, Nellie was a resident of The Oaks Assisted Living where she was very active and enjoyed the companionship of friends she met there. She was very loved by all and will be greatly missed.

Advertisement

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John W. Jordan, one daughter, Diane Plunkett, one brother, James Glover and one sister, Betty Fanning.

Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Bobby White; one son-in-law, Paul Plunkett and his wife, Sandy; five grandchildren, Ginger Ford and husband Jason, Todd White, Christa Ogden and husband Chris, Brad White and wife Libby, and Erin Murrah and husband, Steven; eight great-grandchildren, Blaine Ford, Kennedi Baird, Carter Ford, Isaac White, Isaiah White, Elijah White, Nathan Murrah and Levi White; and one great-great grandchild, Braxton Ford.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family will have a private graveside and then a Celebration of Life service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Sims officiating.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Nellie Jordan, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.