Man, 62, sentenced to 45 years for theft as habitual offender

A 62-year-old Texarkana man was sentenced to 45 years in prison Thursday for stealing generators, chain saws and ammunition from a Nash, Texas, retail store in 2020.

Reginald Reece was charged with theft after being caught on video surveillance taking three generators, at least three chain saws and more than $1,000 worth of ammunition on Aug. 23, 2020, and Aug. 24, 2020, from Atwoods in Nash. Reece was arrested after returning to the store Aug. 26, 2020.

The charge would usually be punishable by six months to two years in a state jail facility. Reece’s indictment in Bowie County included enhancements for theft during a time when Texas was under a “disaster proclamation” related to the coronavirus pandemic and for multiple prior felony convictions. Reece was being supervised by Texas parole authorities at the time of his arrest in August 2020.

Because of the enhancements, Reece faced 25 to 99 or life.

Bowie County court records show Reece has numerous felony and misdemeanor convictions for theft, assault, drug possession and trespassing.

A jury convicted Reece and sentenced him to 45 years.

Assistant District Attorney Katie Cater prosecuted the case. Reece was represented by Texarkana attorney Pat Allen. Fifth District Judge Bill Miller presided over the trial.

