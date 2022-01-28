Four States Fair & Rodeo Happing April 1-10

Advertisement

Tickets are now on sale for the 77th Annual Four States Fair & Rodeo taking place in Texarkana April 1-10, 2022.

You can enjoy carnival games, rides, delicious fair food, the Four States Rodeo, the 30th Annual Demolition Derby, and the AMMP Motorsports Monster Truck Show.

Ticket holder to these events will get free admission into the fair. All arena events are reserved seating, and seating is limited so get yours today.

Visit Fourstatesfair.com to purchase tickets today.

