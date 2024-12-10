Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Sleeping Girlfriend’s Daughter

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A 26-year-old man accused of repeatedly exposing himself to a teen girl while her mother slept in another room has been charged with a felony by officials in Bowie County.

Police in DeKalb, Texas, were flagged down Oct. 1 by the mother of a 16-year-old girl who told them her boyfriend had exposed himself to her daughter while she was in bed, according to a probable cause affidavit. Finding no officers at the small police station, the mother had driven around until she spotted a patrol car.

Peyton Alford, 26, allegedly walked naked from a bedroom of the house into the living room where the girl was sitting on a couch. Alford allegedly sat down near the girl and “tried to talk to her about seeing his penis, however, she refused to talk to him, which evidently made him angry, causing him to retreat into the bedroom,” the affidavit said.

A few minutes later, Alford allegedly came back into the room wearing underwear and threatened to tell the girl’s mother something negative about the girl if she didn’t engage with him. Alford allegedly dropped his underwear and told the girl to “look at it for five seconds while counting.”

When the girl reportedly refused, Alford allegedly became angry and left the room again. The girl reportedly called her grandmother to pick her up after that encounter. When the girl’s grandfather learned what had allegedly occurred, he went to the house and confronted Alford, who was allegedly in a bed sleeping.

The grandfather reportedly chased Alford from the house and watched him leave in a black Dodge Charger, according to the affidavit.

If convicted of indecency with a child by exposure. Alford faces two to ten years in prison. Bowie County court records show Alford is represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office. The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.