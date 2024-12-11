Sponsor

Jo Ann West, age 92, of Brazoria, Texas, died Thursday, December 5, 2024, in Big Rapids, Michigan.

She was born on January 14, 1932, in Gonzales, Texas, and lived in Brazoria most of her life. She was a retired beautician and a member of Brazoria First Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by J.L. West, her husband of sixty-eight years.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Shane and Lisa West of White Cloud, Michigan; two grandchildren, Hunter and Charly West of Little Elm, TX; one granddaughter, Hannah West of Big Rapids, Michigan; one great granddaughter, Parker West, several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Rev. Keith Ducroz officiating.

Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.