Mustard Seed Members Celebrate 20 Years of Service

Mustard Seed Wealth Management members Angie Glass and Bruce Butterfield were recently presented awards recognizing 20 years of service. Both Glass and Butterfield were hired in 2004 after completing financial degrees at Southern Arkansas University.

Both Glass and Butterfield were non-traditional students seeking a career change. Angie Glass is the former owner of a hair salon, having spent 18 plus years in that business. She is a Chartered Retirement Plan Specialist and is a senior advisor in the Magnolia office. Bruce Butterfield spent 18 years at Great Lakes Chemical in El Dorado and is a Certified Financial Planner. He is a senior advisor and partner operating the El Dorado office.

According to David Ashby, a co-founder of Mustard Seed, “we’ve been extremely fortunate to hire top quality people from Southern Arkansas University over the years. People that are at the top of their game and that stay with us over the long term. Angie and Bruce are excellent examples of that.”

Mustard Seed Wealth Management is a Registered Investment Advisor with offices in five locations in three states. Mustard Seed has clients in 20 states and manages approximately $450 million in client assets.

