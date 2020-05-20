Police Searching for Two that Allegedly Stole Four Wheeler From 9-Year-Old

Advertisement

Texarkana, Texas Police have an Aggravated Robbery warrant for 18 year old Jaquavion Williams and 19 year old Daquavious Akkardafter after they allegedly yanked a nine year old girl off of the four wheeler that she was riding and stole it late last month.

According to police, she tried to hang on to handlebars to keep them from taking it, but they started hitting her hands as they drove off. She wound up falling and skinned up both her knees in the process. Thankfully, she wasn’t hurt any worse than that. That was the last time that the four-wheeler was seen – it hasn’t been found yet.

If you know where either suspect is police ask you call them at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

