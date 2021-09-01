William Jean

Advertisement

William Thomas Jean, age 32, passed away after a lengthy illness on Monday, August 30, 2021.

William was born in Texarkana, Texas on September 9, 1988 to Alan Bradley Jean and Cassie Henry Jean. He attended primary school, K-3 through sixth grade at St. James Episcopal School and Middle and High School at TISD where he graduated Cum Laude. Upon graduation, he attended the University of Georgia where he pledged and was initiated into Delta Tua Delta. William matriculated to the University of Arkansas in 2008 where he received his Biology Degree and upon graduation was inducted into the oldest academic honor society, Phi Beta Kappa. William enjoyed fishing, golfing, tennis, water sports, and being with his family and friends.

William is survived by his parents, Cassie and Alan Jean of Texarkana, Texas; his brother, Charles Jean of Fayetteville, Arkansas; his aunt and uncle, Vickie and Ben Henry of Walnut Ridge, Arkansas; his Papa Tom of Walnut Ridge, Arkansas; his cousins, Sarah Jean, Alex Jean, Michelle Williams and her husband, Caleb, and Charles Henry of Little Rock, Arkansas and Maggie Kelley of Fayetteville, Arkansas; and many extended family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at First United Methodist Church with Reverend Jaimie Alexander officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the First United Methodist Church, 400 East 6thStreet, Texarkana, Arkansas, 71854.