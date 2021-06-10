Man accused of running from police in SUV stolen from funeral home

Advertisement

A Conway, Arkansas, man was arrested Monday after leading state troopers on a high speed chase from Arkansas to Texas on I-30 while allegedly driving an SUV which had been stolen from a funeral home.

Raed Alabed Kattom, 40, is charged with theft by receiving and felony fleeing in Miller County. According to a probable cause affidavit, Kattom was driving a black Dodge Caravan when he collided with a black GMC pickup near the 13 mile marker and failed to stop.

Arkansas State Police Cpl William Davidson spotted the Caravan as it passed him in Miller County near the 1 mile marker and gave chase.

“The Black Caravan refused to stop and accelerated and entered the State of Texas. Over the next several miles the Black Caravan weaved in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed ranging from 75 mph to 126 mph and using the shoulder to elude Cpl. Davidson,” the affidavit states.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers used spike strips to disable the Caravan near the 206 mile marker by deflating three tires. Investigators determined the Caravan had been stolen from Regency Funeral Home in Malvern, Arkansas.

