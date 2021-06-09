Advertisement

Judy Elizabeth New, age 71, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at a local hospital.

Mrs. New was born on November 30, 1949, in Texarkana, Texas to her parents, Arthur and Stella Arnold. She was a homemaker, who loved sewing and playing the piano. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also faithfully attended both First Baptist Church of Red Springs and Northern Hills Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Evan New; and her three brothers; and her granddaughter, Alyssa Jo.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jarrod New and wife Rebecca, Rachel Humphries and husband Brian; her grandchildren, Evan New, Mathan New, Braden New, Joshua New, Lexie Humphries, and Torie Humphries.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 11, 2021, with Bro. Roger Copeland officiating, with burial to follow to Redlick Cemetery under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.