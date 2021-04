Advertisement

Kiefer Dalton Peek, 29 of Texarkana, Ark, was killed in a single vehicle crash early Wednesday morning in Texarkana.

According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, Peek was traveling eastbound on Trinity Blvd. when he left the roadway and rolled his vehicle multiple times. Peek was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene by Miller County Coroner Dakota Bloyd at 2:20 a.m.