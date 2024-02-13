Man Charged In Early Morning McArthur St. Stabbing Accused Of Attacking Sleeping Woman, Deaf Man

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man accused of stabbing three people before 8 a.m. on a Friday earlier this month on McArthur St. allegedly attacked a man working in his yard, a woman inside a house sleeping and a deaf man.

John Fitzgerald Kennedy Jr., 51, allegedly approached a man working in his yard in the 800 block of McArthur and demanded money at about 7:30 a.m. Feb. 2, according to a probable cause affidavit. The resident was allegedly stabbed by Kennedy multiple times as he walked into his home.

The first victim reportedly told police he’d been attacked by a man he knows as JFK.

The first victim’s brother, who is deaf and cannot speak, was observed by law enforcement to have cuts across his nose and face as well as wounds to his right shoulder and defensive wounds to his hands, the affidavit said.

A third victim, a woman, was treated for a large stab wound in her right hand. She told officers she was inside the house sleeping on a bed when Kennedy ran in and “pinned her to the bed” before stabbing her.

The first victim required surgery at a local hospital to treat his wounds.

Officers on the scene located Kennedy near the 800 block of Redwater Rd. but he fled on foot, clearing a couple of fences before being apprehended near railroad tracks. A knife was allegedly recovered from Kennedy’s right pocket.

Kennedy is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bails totaling $310,000.

He’s been charged with aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and with evading arrest with a prior conviction for the same offense. Kennedy faces five to 99 years or life in a Texas prison if convicted of aggravated robbery. If found guilty of aggravated assault, Kennedy faces two to 20 years on each count. If convicted of evading with a prior conviction, Kennedy could receive six months to two years in a state jail.

The case has been assigned to 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison.