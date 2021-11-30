Man charged with aggravated assault in hatchet attack

Advertisement

A man who allegedly hit another man in the head with a hatchet during a dispute over work has been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

William Jamaal Childs, 30, allegedly told officers he knew they were stopping him Nov. 10 as he walked on Garber Street in Texarkana, Texas, because “he had just beat someone up.”

Texarkana, Texas, Police Department officers were dispatched to an area in the 2600 block of S. Lake in reference to a disturbance with weapons, according to probable cause documents. The alleged victim was found at the Liberty Motel “bleeding badly from a large gash on the left side of his face near his left temple area,” when officers arrived.

The alleged victim claimed Childs struck him with a small hatchet because he was upset about a job.

The alleged victim was transported via ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

A witness allegedly “advised that Childs swung the hatchet hard enough to kill him but his swing was somehow obstructed by a TV that was sitting on the sidewalk.”

Officers searched for the hatchet but were unable to locate it.

Childs is currently being held in the Bowie County jail. Bond is set at $100,000.

