Transform Your Community this Giving Tuesday

This morning marks the start of Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday takes place the Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the United States, and is a movement designed to help people and organizations transform their local communities. This year, there are several ways we can help our very own local community. One of which is donating to our local Harvest Regional Food Bank!

Harvest Regional Food Bank states “people across Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Texas are struggling to put food on the table as rising costs prolong months of hardship — and they need a place to turn for relief. Join us this GivingTuesday and help put food back into the hands of those who need it most. Every $10 you give will help provide 55 meals to children, families, and seniors facing hunger.” To support Harvest this giving Tuesday click on the link!

Another great way to give back to our local Texarkana community, is to donate to local shelters by providing monetary or perishable items that they are in need of. One way to mark your part during today’s Giving Tuesday is to use the hashtag #GivingTuesday2021!

Giving back to local organizations is just one way we can continue to support those in need in our local community.