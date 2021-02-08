Man charged with assault for allegedly hitting boyfriend with car

Advertisement

A Bowie County grand jury indicted a local man last week who allegedly ran into his boyfriend with his car following an argument last year.

James Earl Crabtree Jr., 36, allegedly followed the alleged victim in his car as the man walked near the intersection of Wade Lane and N. Kenwood in Texarkana, Texas on Oct. 31. According to a probable cause affidavit, the alleged victim called police to report he was being harassed by Crabtree and reported during the call that he had just been run over by Crabtree driving a red Kia four door vehicle.

Paramedics were called to treat the alleged victim who was suffering from a cut his right hand and pain in his shoulder and side. The alleged victim said he and Crabtree had been in a relationship for the past two weeks.

Crabtree was allegedly upset over “relationship issues.”

Crabtree allegedly swerved and missed Crabtree once before striking him in a driveway with the right front bumper of his car. Witnesses allegedly confirmed the man’s account.

Crabtree was indicted last week for assault and faces two to 20 years in prison if convicted. He was also charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and faces up to a year in the county jail if convicted of that charge.

Crabtree is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $75,000.

