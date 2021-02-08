CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System Designated Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Hub

Advertisement

Texarkana, TX, Feb. 8, 2021 – CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System has been named as a COVID-19 Vaccination Hub by the State of Texas to serve the Texarkana area region. CHRISTUS St. Michael is working in partnership with Bowie County, the City of Texarkana, TX, the Emergency Operations Center, Texas A&M University-Texarkana and Texarkana College to provide vaccinations.

Today, we jointly announce the launch of the community-wide My Shot Now campaign to vaccinate as many eligible individuals as possible. Initially, 2,000 doses of Moderna vaccine will be available.

Vaccines are designated for individuals in the 1A and 1B categories. Criteria includes:

Phase 1A

Focus on health care workers

Phase 1B

–People 65 years of age and older

–People 18 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for several illness from the virus that causes COVID-19 such as but not limited to:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies

Solid organ transplant

Obesity and severe obesity (BMI of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

The vaccinations are occurring by appointment only – walk-in and wait-list appointments are not available. To schedule an appointment, visit vaccinate.christushealth.org and answer the questions in the yellow chat box on the right of the screen. Individuals may also call the following dedicated phone line for information and registration for a vaccination appointment at this hub vaccination clinic: (877) 335-5746.

“As a trusted community health care partner, CHRISTUS St. Michael is pleased to be selected as a Vaccine Hub for this region,” said Jason Adams, President. “We view this honor as an opportunity and responsibility to enhance our ongoing efforts in combating the COVID-19 virus and further serving our community. We look forward to the positive impact the increased administration of vaccine will have on area residents.”

“Bowie County is grateful CHRISTUS St. Michael has been named as a Vaccine Hub,” said Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell. “Working with the hospital and other community partners enables us to make even greater strides in the battle against COVID-19, and we are pleased to have taken an ongoing and active role in addressing this pandemic.”

CHRISTUS St. Michael and Bowie County along with their community partners appreciate the support of Rep. Gary VanDeaver and Sen. Bryan Hughes, who both represent Bowie County, and Rep. Chris Paddie, who represents Cass County, for their efforts to obtain a designated Vaccination Hub in Texarkana to serve area individuals.”

Caregivers from CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System and CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, alongside Bowie County and City of Texarkana, TX first responders, and volunteers from the Emergency Operations Center, Texas A&M University-Texarkana and Texarkana College will operate a weekend clinic on Feb. 13 and 14 to administer vaccines to individuals who meet the criteria for Phase 1A or Phase 1B. The vaccine is free to the public, and details will be provided to individuals when they receive confirmation of appointments.

“I appreciate all the great work that has been done by all those who helped to put the COVID -19 Vaccination Hub in place,” said Texarkana, Texas, Mayor Bob Bruggeman. “This represents a great team effort by government entities, CHRISTUS St. Michael and our community partners, as our citizens eagerly await the opportunity to receive their vaccine immunizations.”

Once an appointment has been made, individuals are asked to adhere to the clinic operational guidelines to support the efficiency and safety of the caregivers and other community residents alike:

Please arrive no more than 15 minutes early and remain in your vehicle until 5 minutes before your appointment time.

Only those being vaccinated may attend the clinic, except for those who need assistance. Those who cannot come alone to their appointment may bring 1 essential visitor.

Wear loose fitting clothes, for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine.

Masks are required. Please bring your own mask.

“The mission of CHRISTUS Health – to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ — compels CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System to provide excellent care to our community, especially those who need it most and for the most vulnerable,” said Adams. “Working with Bowie County and our other community partners, we are excited to be able to offer this huge step in continuing to combat the COVID-19 virus.”