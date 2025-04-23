Man Charged With Capital Murder In Sevier County Beating Death Of Toddler

Sponsor

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark–A man accused of beating a 2-year-old girl to death last month has been formally charged with capital murder in Sevier County, according to court records filed Tuesday.

Wesley Davis, 20, had allegedly been babysitting young Ava Ann Marie Tabor at a residence in Lockseburg, Ark., on March 1 when emergency medical personnel responded to the house. Ava was found to have suffered severe injuries consistent with a beating.

Little Ava died of her injuries March 4 at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, according to earlier reports from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

Davis has been charged with capital murder with an enhancement for aggravating circumstances “justifying a sentence of death” because of the child’s young age.

Davis is currently being held in the Sevier County jail. Bail was previously set at $1 million by Circuit Judge Bryan Chesshir at an initial court appearance following Davis’ arrest on a first-degree murder charge in March.

Prosecutors have charged Davis with the most serious felony possible.

If convicted of capital murder in Ava’s killing, Davis faces a possible death sentence or life in an Arkansas prison with no possibility of parole.