Linda Sue Smith

Linda Smith, 78, went to be with her Lord on April 22, 2025, after a lengthy illness.

She was born on October 9, 1946, in Atlanta, Texas, to Earl and Lucille Williams.

Linda was a Christian and always made time to worship the Lord and share her faith with others.

In her working days, she was an LVN and was employed by MHMR where she managed Group Homes. She has always had a heart for wanting to help others.

Mrs. Smith is preceded in death by her parents, two sons Jason Smith and Brian, her sister Mary Anne Culwell Sr., brothers-in-law Vincent Reardon and Carl Culwell Jr., and brother, Fred McCoart.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 44 years Michael Smith Sr.; two daughters, Stephanie Drake of Holy Angels Shreveport, LA., and Cindy Smith of Wills Point; two sons Darrell Smith and wife Stephanie of Texarkana, TX., and Michael Smith Jr. and wife Becky of Atlanta, TX.; her sister Avis Reardon of Wake Village, TX.; four grandchildren, Darrell Smith Jr., AnnaBeth, Justin, and Brianna; three great-grandchildren, Liam, Lily, and Zaylie; a number of nieces and nephews; special niece Angie Pelfrey and husband Bill; special friend of 60 years, Wanda Queen-Lucy and husband Ken; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 28, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service from 1:00- 2:00 P.M.