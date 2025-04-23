Sponsor

LaDonna Taylor, age 64, of Wake Village, Texas, passed away on Friday, April 18, 2025. She was born on June 10, 1960, in Shreveport, Louisiana, to Robert Davidson and Donna Nugent.

Mrs. Taylor spent her working days at Cooper Tire. In her free time, she enjoyed visiting family, telling old stories, watching Judge Judy, and shopping. Her family described her as having a feisty personality and a raw sense of humor. According to Colby, her youngest grandson, she was a little cranky but loved her family fiercely. She will be remembered for her determination and strong will. She was a wonderful and loving mother, grammie, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her father Robert ‘Sonny’ Davidson; mother and dad Louise and G.W. Nugent; daughter Jennifer Harvey; and grandson Jason Hamilton.

Left to cherish her memory is daughter Christie Taylor; grandsons Davion Hart and Colby Hamilton; granddaughter Aylecia Hart; sister Teresa Chisolm, Lisa and husband Phillip McKenzic, Paula and husband Jon Bazer; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are pending under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.