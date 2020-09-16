Man charged with internet stalking of a child

Advertisement

A Texarkana man accused of sending sexually oriented messages on social media to a 15-year-old girl has been charged with internet stalking of a child.

Roy Anthony Adams, 32, was arrested on the charge Aug. 31 after a 15-year-old girl’s mother contacted Texarkana, Ark., police about messages he sent her daughter on Facebook, a probable cause affidavit states. Adams allegedly first sent the girl a message which stated, “Hey beautiful.”

The girl told Adams she is not single and only 15 but Adams allegedly continued to message the girl, telling her he wants to get to know her. Adams allegedly propositioned the girl for sex in graphic terms and sent her a digital pin to his location in Texarkana, Texas.

Adams allegedly identified himself to the girl as “Dallas Adams” which led an investigator with Texarkana, Arkansas, Police Department to send an email to area law enforcement agencies seeking help with his identification. An agency in Texas was able to identify the suspect’s photo as Roy Adams.

Adams is charged with internet stalking of a child in Miller County. He is currently free on a $25,000 bond. Adams is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 6. At his initial court appearance Sept. 4, Adams was ordered to have no contact with the teen girl.

