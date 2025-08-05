Man Gets Probation For Impersonating Woman He Met On Dating App

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man who created a page on an online site known for sexual content with a woman’s photos and phone number after she stopped responding to his texts and phone calls was sentenced Monday to five years probation.

Andrew Loron Austin, 39, of Benton, Ark., put a couple of ordinary photos the victim had sent him after the two met on a dating app on a page he created on skipthegames.com, a website known for its use by people seeking sex, according to a probable cause affidavit. The page included photos of the woman fully clothed along with photos of nude women that were not the victim and the page included her cell phone number.

The woman reported to Texarkana, Texas, police in October that she feared for the safety of her and her young children after receiving strange text messages with nude photos and inappropriate messages. A friend had found the page on skipthegames and the victim brought the information to police.

Investigators were able to link Austin to the page on the website through the provider. When they asked the victim if she knew of anyone who might want to harass and embarrass her, she could not come up with any names.

It wasn’t until the victim was shown a photo lineup, that she realized one of the photos was of a man she had met once after an online meeting through a dating app. The woman said she exchanged some innocent photos and text messages before agreeing to meet a man she knew as Jordan Andrews one time in August 2024. She met Austin, aka Andrews, in a lobby and the two had lunch, the affidavit said.

The woman said she gradually quit responding to Austin’s texts or phone calls and last had contact with him in September last year. The woman told investigators that she had quit talking to Austin after their first meeting because he “seemed fake” and like he only told her what he thought she wanted to hear.

The woman said Austin, whom she knew as Jordan Andrews, had a presence that “felt pushy” and not genuine.

Austin was sentenced by Fifth District Judge Bill Miller to 10 years in prison for felony online impersonation, but the sentence was suspended and Austin was assessed a five-year term of probation. Should he violate the conditions of his probation, Austin could be ordered to serve time in prison.

Despite the order for probation on Monday, Austin remains in the Bowie County jail. Records show that another agency has a hold. According to the affidavit in Bowie County, Austin has been on the radar of officials in Arkansas for alleged online fraud.