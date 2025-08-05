Sponsor

Steven Ray Murrah, 44, of Texarkana, TX, passed away on July 30, 2025. Born on December 14, 1980, in Texarkana, TX, Steven was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and friend whose presence brought warmth and joy to all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Erin Murrah, and their son, Nathan Murrah of Texarkana, TX. He is also survived by his mother, Wesla Murrah of Texarkana, AR; his father and stepmother, Mike and Lynn Murrah of Texarkana, TX; his brother, William Murrah, and wife, Kristi Murrah, of Texarkana, TX; his grandmother, Frances Norsworthy, of Texarkana, AR; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bobby and Debbie White, of Texarkana, AR; brothers-in-law, Todd White of Texarkana, AR, and Brad White and wife, Libby, of Texarkana, TX; and nephews Lukas Murrah, Isaac White, Isaiah White, Elijah White, and Levi White, all of Texarkana, TX.

Steven was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Elise Rae Murrah; grandparents, Ray and Virginia Murrah, and Cecil Norsworthy, all of Texarkana, AR.

For more than 20 years, Steven worked at White Sign Company of Texarkana, Arkansas, starting in installation and working his way to Vice President of Field Operations . He was a unique soul–witty, deeply generous, and full of love. A devoted Christian, he found great joy in serving others and sharing life with his church family. He and Erin faithfully taught Fifth Grade Sunday School at First Baptist Church in Texarkana, TX, for several years.

He loved the outdoors, golfing, hunting, and had a true talent for grilling. But above all, Steven cherished time spent with his family and friends. He had a rare gift for bringing joy to others–his humor, kindness, and sincerity touched countless hearts. To know Steven was truly to love him.

His legacy of love, laughter, and faith will continue to live on in the lives of those he touched.

Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home-Arkansas, with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Kids United Ministry at First Baptist Church of Texarkana. First Baptist Church of Texarkana, 3015 Moores Lane Texarkana, TX 75503.