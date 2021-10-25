Man in Custody for Deadly Bowie Count Shooting

Advertisement

On Sunday, October 24, 2021, the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office responded to 217 Horseshoe Loop Road in reference to a shooting. The 911 caller advised that a white male suspect, later identified as Thomas Wayne Lawson Sr., had shot two people.

Deputies arrived and found two individuals had been shot in a wooded area behind the residence. One was deceased and the other had serious, life-threatening injuries.

The deceased individual was identified as Roger Franklin Cowley, white male, 63 years old of Texarkana, TX.

Advertisement

Deputies then approached the residence and located the suspect, still armed with a rifle. A witness on scene stated that he heard the gunshots and then spoke with Lawson, who told him he had shot the two victims.

Thomas Wayne Lawson Sr. was arrested for the offense of Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He was also found to be in possession of a small amount of suspected Methamphetamine and was subsequently charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) Under 1 Gram. His bond was set at $1,000,000 for the charge of Murder, $300,000 for the charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and $5,000 for the charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

