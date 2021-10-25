Police Investigating Deadly Shooting on Sidney Drive

Advertisement

Texarkana, Texas Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Sidney Drive near Moores Ln.

Police were seen leading two people away from the scene in handcuffs.

Texarkana, Texas Police say they believe this was a carry over from a fight that occurred earlier today at Texas High School.

An active crime scene investigation continues with TTPD and TISD Police on scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated as we learn more.

