Police Investigating Deadly Shooting on Sidney Drive

Texarkana, Texas Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Sidney Drive near Moores Ln.
Police were seen leading two people away from the scene in handcuffs.
Texarkana, Texas Police say they believe this was a carry over from a fight that occurred earlier today at Texas High School.
An active crime scene investigation continues with TTPD and TISD Police on scene.
This is a developing story that will be updated as we learn more.
