Teresa Ann Hanson, 57, of Ashdown, Arkansas passed away October 22, 2021. She was born February 22, 1964 to James and Geraldine Hanson in Texarkana, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Debbie Scarborough.

Teresa leaves behind her two nieces Brittany Brower and husband Micah of Maud, Texas, Amber Scarborough of Texarkana, Texas; two great nephews, Caleb and Eli Brower; cousin Paula Tucker and husband Terry of Redwater, Texas; and a host of other relatives that she loved.

Graveside services will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Memorial Gardens with Bro. Wallace Edgar officiating.

