Man indicted for murder in girlfriend’s death

A Texarkana man accused of strangling his girlfriend to death in August was indicted for murder Thursday by a Bowie County grand jury.

Travis Alston Turner, 27, allegedly killed Jennifer Garrett, 29, in a residence they shared in the 6200 block of Summerhill Place in Texarkana, Texas. Friends of Garrett’s went to her home Aug. 12 when she failed to come to work, according to probable cause documents.

Turner allegedly cracked open the door when Garrett’s friends knocked and claimed Garrett had not come home the night before. Garrett’s friends allegedly waited until Turner left and made entry into the residence.

Garrett’s body was allegedly on the living room couch, about five feet from the front door.

Turner returned to the residence while police were on scene and was arrested.

Turner faces 5 to 99 years or life in prison if convicted of murder.

Turner is also facing a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Bowie County for allegedly assaulting his mother in July. He is charged in Miller County, Arkansas, with battery and terroristic acts in connection with a shooting in February.

Turner was free on bond on the misdemeanor charge in Bowie County and on the felony charges in Arkansas at the time of his arrest for murder. Those bonds have been revoked and Turner is being held without bail in the Bowie County jail.

Turner’s murder case is assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.

