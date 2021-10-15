Betty Ann Greer, age 85, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Greer was born September 22, 1936, in Texarkana, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. She was a homemaker and a member of Beech Street First Baptist Church. Mrs. Betty was a loving and caring person who never met a stranger. She loved to travel whether it be to the grocery store, Sonic, or to Galveston. She was always ready to go on her next adventure . She adored her family and loved each of her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren deeply.

She is preceded in death by her husband, of fifty-four and a half years, Robert E. Greer, Sr., one sister, Bobbie Johnson.

She is survived by her children, Louann Purifoy and her husband Randy of Genoa, Arkansas; Robie Cutchall her husband Rayland of Fouke, Arkansas; Lorene McCrary and her husband Kevin of Fouke, Arkansas; Robert “Junior” Greer of Texarkana, Arkansas; Candy Jones of Fouke, Arkansas; and Tammy Greer of Texarkana, Arkansas one sister Patsy McClure of Lewisville, Arkansas; one brother, Ray Gene Suggett of Texarkana, Arkansas; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

Graveside service will be 4:00 P. M. Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Memorial Gardens with her grandson, Jason Greer officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday afternoon from 2:00 to 3:30 P. M. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Alliance, 100 Memory Lane, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

Register online @ www.texarkanafuneralhome.com

