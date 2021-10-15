AHS Band to Hosts Regional Marching Competition

On Tuesday, October 19, the Arkansas High School Band will host and perform in the Region 2 Marching Assessment Competition. Eleven high school bands from the southwest region of the state of Arkansas will be representing their schools at the event.

Each band will present a five to eight minute performance that will be assessed by an expert judging panel. Judges will rate the bands’ music, marching, brass, woodwind, percussion, and color guard performances. The ratings for each performance will be assessed as one of the following: Superior, Excellent, Good, Fair, or Poor.

The high school bands represented in the Arkansas School Band and Orchestra Association Region 2 Marching Assessment have been working hard since August to prepare for their contest performances.

The event is free to the public, so come and enjoy the performances and support your favorite band.

Arkansas High Razorback Stadium

Tuesday, October 19, 2021

5:00 p.m.*

*Visit www.TASD7.net to view the schedule for each high school band performance.

