Man sentenced to 12 years for sexual abuse of 5-year-old

A man who engaged in sexual misconduct with a 5-year-old girl was sentenced to 12 years in prison for second-degree sexual assault in Miller County.

Kevin Eugene Armstrong, 52, of Longview, Texas, assaulted the girl in Texarkana, Ark., and Longview, according to a probable cause affidavit. Armstrong put the girl’s hand on his genitals at a house in Texarkana, Arkansas.

The girl described a piercing on Armstrong’s privates during a forensic interview in Longview. The abuse was reported to Miller County Sheriff’s Office on March 5, 2020. The girl’s mother told investigators that Armstrong had access to the girl in Texarkana from Feb. 29, 2020, to March 1, 2020.

Armstrong pleaded guilty at a hearing before Circuit Judge Brent Haltom. Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell said Armstrong’s plea means the young victim will not have to testify in a trial.

