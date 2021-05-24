Willis Ray “Bill” Ware, age 96, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Mr. Ware was born March 23, 1925 in Altamont, Kansas. He was the retired owner and operator of Bill Ware’s Excavating and Bill Ware’s Hardware Store in Fouke, Arkansas. He was a member of First United Methodist Church Arkansas and a veteran of the United States Navy.

Mr. Ware joined the United States Navy and served aboard the U. S. Navy Cargo and supply vessel, the U. S. S. Draco in the Pacific during World War II. Bill was a gentle, patient, humble man who never wanted attention brought upon himself. Some people would describe him as a “Jack of All Trades”, but when you needed an electrician, plumber or even a carpenter you always knew who to call. If he did not know the answer or the solution to the problem, he would figure it out. There was no problem too small or big. In California, he did many large excavating jobs for hospitals, parks, and the Sun Valley Mall, ect. Bill and his wife Shirley would create flower arrangements for the homebound and church members in the hospitals and nursing homes each week from the flowers used for the worship service.

Advertisement

He is preceded in death by his two wives, Alma Jean Batte Ware, and Shirley Ware and son, Jerry Ware.

He is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law, Joe and Sher Ware of Concord, California; Brent Ware of Fouke, Arkansas; two daughters and sons-in-law, Vickie and Ronnie Monroe of Fouke, Arkansas, Cynthia and Royce Heldt of Queen City, Texas; one special cousin, Lyndola Griffin and her husband, Raymond of Texarkana, Texas; seven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, a host of friends and other relatives.

A celebration of Bill Ware’s life will be 10:00 A. M. Wednesday at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Jaimie Alexander officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, Tennessee 38105.