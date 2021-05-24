Advertisement

Doris Ann Brown, age 83, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, May 21, 2021 at her residence.

Mrs. Brown was born April 23, 1938, in Texarkana, Texas and was a member of Chapelwood United Methodist Church. She was retired from GTE and E-Z Mart Inc. where she worked for over 35 years and 20 years, respectively. Doris Ann, along with her husband Jay C. Brown, raised two sons and was very involved with their many activities over the years including sports and racing cars. She also enjoyed working in her yard, knitting, and watching Jeopardy and the news.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jay C. Brown; one son, Vince Brown; her parents, Benny and Doris Davis; one sister, Stella Purifoy and one brother Bobby “Scrooge” Davis.

Survivors include one son, Vic Brown and wife, Rebecca Brooks; one daughter-in-law, Cari Brown; special sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Dorothy and David Rawlinson; nieces, Penny Cole, Tammy Harder and husband, Gus, and Ricky Ann Purifoy; nephew George Covington; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 6:30-8:00 PM Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Runnin WJ Ranch, 4802 S. Kings Hwy, Texarkana, Texas 75501 or Jeff Tarpley Rescue, 4107 Pecos St., Texarkana, Texas 75503.