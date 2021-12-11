Man Shot by Bowie County Deputy After Standoff

On 12-10-2021 at approximately 11:42 a.m., the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office responded to 6588 FM 44e in Simms, Texas regarding a suicidal person. Once there, Deputies attempted to make contact with Mark Robert Peters, white male 60 years of age.

Peters fired one shot from inside of the home and then refused to come outside, threatening Deputies in the process. Deputies retreated to a safer distance and negotiated with Peters in efforts of finding a peaceful resolution. On one occasion, Peters exited the home and fired the weapon, before returning back inside the home. Negotiations continued for several hours but Peters eventually exited the home again, still carrying the weapons. Peters walked through the front yard and turned towards deputies that were on scene, placing them in imminent danger.

A single shot was fired by a Bowie County Sheriff’s Deputy that struck Peters. Medical attention was immediately provided, resulting in Peters being taken by LifeNet ambulance to Titus Regional Medical Center before eventually being air-lifted to UT Tyler Hospital. Peters’ condition is Critical at the time of this release. The Texas Rangers were contacted and are conducting the investigation.

