Man Steals Over 800 Gallons of Diesel from Skaggs

On Friday, December 9 Skaggs Country Store, located at 3070 U.S. Highway 82w New Boston, TX was the victim of a large scale fuel theft.

According to Bowie County Sheriff’s Office the suspect(s) targeted the store in the early hours of December 9th while the business was closed. Having technical knowledge of the electronic fuel pumping system, the suspect(s) bypassed the security measures and stole over 800 gallons of diesel fuel. The suspect(s) were utilizing a newer model Chevrolet truck and a large U-Haul moving van.

Anyone with information that may assist with this investigation is asked to contact the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office at 903.798.3149 (Texarkana Office) or 903.628.6815 (New Boston Office).

