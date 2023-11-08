Man Used Pickaxe, Screwdriver, Pipe And Sledgehammer In ATM Theft Attempts, Cops Say

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man accused of trying to access a Red River Credit Union ATM with multiple tools twice last month has been charged with criminal mischief in Bowie County.

Kechshawn Lamar Heath, 29, was allegedly captured on video surveillance between 1:15 a.m. and nearly 3 a.m. Oct. 24 using a pickaxe to attempt to remove the cover from the cash machine at 2424 New Boston Road, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The damage to the machine was extensive enough that it had to be taken out of service.

The same person was caught on video again two days later attempting to break into the same ATM between 3:30 a.m. and 4:10 a.m. on Oct. 26. This time the would-be thief came at the machine with a screwdriver, a sledgehammer and a pipe, but was again unsuccessful in accessing the cash it held.

Pictures of the suspect’s face were circulated by a Texarkana Texas Police Department investigator who noted that the same hoodie was worn in both break-in attempts. An officer made a “pedestrian stop” in the early morning hours of Oct. 27 at an intersection not far from the target ATM.

In addition to looking like the suspect captured on video, Heath was allegedly wearing the same “color and style of socks” as was seen on the suspect in the first attempted ATM theft on Oct. 24.

Heath has been charged with two counts of criminal mischief causing impairment or interruption of an ATM machine in Bowie County. He was arrested last week on Friday and is being held in the Bowie County jail with bails totaling $40,000.

If convicted, Heath faces two to ten years in a Texas prison on each count. His cases have been assigned to 5th District Judge Bill Miller.