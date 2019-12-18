Man wanted for stealing from Ulta and upskirting employee

Advertisement

Texarkana, Texas Police are searching for a suspect who stole from Ulta. He also shot upskirt photos of an employee.

According to police, last Saturday night the man loaded over $1,300 of Versace fragrances into a Encore Shoe bag and left the Ulta Beauty store without paying for it. That’s bad enough. However, store employees discovered something much more troubling when they later reviewed the surveillance video of the theft to give to police.

The video showed that, after he’d been in the store a few minutes, an employee went up to him to see if he needed any help. When he declined, she turned to help someone else in the fragrance section. While she was talking to that other customer, he squatted down behind her and reached out around the counter with his cell phone – using it to take pictures up her skirt. At one point, he got up and started to walk away but immediately came back and did the same thing yet again. After that is when he put all the stolen items in the bag and left. The employee had no idea any of this happened until she came to work the next day and was shown the video.

Advertisement

If you know who this is, please give Texarkana Police a call at 903-798-3116.

