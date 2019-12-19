The “Best of the Best” – Texas Association of Journalism Educators award Texas High’s Yearbook Staff

Advertisement

The Texas Association of Journalism Educators (TAJE) has awarded the Texas High School 2019 Tiger Yearbook Staff the “Best of the Best” in all areas of writing along with a Superior in Theme Development and an Honorable Mention in Cover Design, along with 17 “Best In Texas” accolades to Texas High School 2019 Yearbook

Student winners include:

Joseph Asher – Excellence in People Story;

Craig Crawford, Misty Lopez & Victoria Van – Superior in Organizations Story;

Margaret Debenport – Excellence in Organizations Photo;

Meredith Green, Cort Rainwater – Superior in Academics Spread;

Bailey Groom – Excellence in Organizations Photo & Honorable Mention in Portrait;

Olivia Lower, Hollan Reed & Gracyn Upton – Excellence in Academics Spread;

Sarah Jane Paddock – Excellence in Title Page Design & Honorable Mention in Opening/Closing;

Sarah Jane Paddock, Ashyki Paxton, Eryn McDonald – Excellence in Theme Development;

Cort Rainwater – Superior in Sports Story;

Kaitlyn Rogers – Excellence in Human Interest Photo;

Merideth Stanfill – Excellence in Student Life Photo & Honorable Mention in Portrait

Dayla Thompson – Excellence in People Spread

The Texas Association of Journalism Educators is a network of classroom teachers, experienced educators, industry professionals and friends of scholastic journalism. Their objectives are to: establish a support system for Texas journalism instructors; emphasize and teach responsible and ethical journalism and to be a catalyst for lessons in freedom of expression and democracy; impart an understanding of the development and purpose of journalism in our schools; provide members with experiences and information to develop the qualities and attributes basic to successful teaching of journalism and directing of publications; provide information on new developments, trends, practices, and standards to raise the quality of school publications.