Man accused of attacking, sexually assaulting adult relative set for January trial

A man accused of attacking an adult female relative after breaking into her Texarkana, Texas, hotel room in July 2016 is set for trial in early January.

Clifton Littlesam “Kippie” Poulton, 44, allegedly broke into a relative’s room and attacked her in her bed, breaking several vertabrae in her neck. Poulton allegedly sexually assaulted her. In the days after the alleged assault, while the woman underwent surgery and spent time in a local hospital, Poulton allegedly stole jewelry from the woman’s permanent residence which he sold to a pawn shop in Texarkana, according to a probable cause affidavit and a notice filed this week by the Bowie County District Attorney’s Office.

A few weeks after the alleged attack, Poulton allegedly fled to Mexico and was eventually apprehended by federal marshals in Cambodia. Poulton is currently charged with attempted aggravated sexual assault, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony and with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit sexual assault.

A notice filed Tuesday by the DA’s office alleges that Poulton has sexually assaulted other women, including another female relative he allegedly victimized as a child. The notice alleges Poulton has a reputation as a drug dealer who is prone to violence.

The notice alleges Poulton exhibited violent and bizarre conduct as a child and teen which included throwing a burning log at a younger relative when she was in elementary school. Other allegations include cruelty to animals and children.

The notice of the state’s intent to introduce evidence of extraneous offenses alleges Poulton was convicted of arson after setting a man’s car on fire because he was angry with him, that he has been convicted of drug possession, vehicle burglary, and driving while intoxicated.

First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp said the state wants a jury to decide Poulton’s case and will not be entertaining any plea offers. Poulton is represented by Texarkana attorney Jeff Harrelson.

Two of Poulton’s charges are punishable by five to 99 years or life in prison and one by two to 20 years in prison.

The case is scheduled for jury selection Jan. 7 before 202nd District Judge John Tidwell at the Bowie County courthouse.

