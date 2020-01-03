Men face 99 charges in counterfeiting case

Advertisement

Two men are facing 99 counts of forgery each in Miller County for allegedly possessing 99 fake $100 dollar bills.

Justin White, 26, and Quintez Mack, 26, were arrested by Miller County Sheriff’s Office deputies Sept. 1 in the parking lot of Mr. D’s Nightclub, according to a probable cause affidavit. An employee of the business called for help with a car that had not left the parking lot.

A club employee pointed Deputy Pendergrass to a Dodge Charger upon his arrival at the club on Miller County 146. When Pendergrass made contact with White, he allegedly smelled a strong odor of marijuana.

After having both White and Mack exit the vehicle, deputies searched the Charger.

“Deputies located three bags of marijuana between the sun visor and roof of the vehicle, as well as $9,900 in counterfeit $100 bills, a scale and a marijuana roach in the center console,” the affidavit states.

Mack allegedly informed deputies he had another bag of marijuana stuffed in his underwear before entering the Miller County jail.

The bagged marijuana allegedly weighed approximately 9.8 grams.

Both men have been charged with 99 counts of forgery in connection with the counterfeit bills. Each count is punishable by five to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $15,000.

Records show both men are free on $25,000 bonds.

