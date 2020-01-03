Live Entertainment and Events in Texarkana January 3rd ~ 4th

Advertisement

Friday Night @

Hopkins Icehouse (Downtown) – Open Mic w/ Noah Rock, 8

Fat Jacks – Tj Mcalexander, 8:30

Scottie’s Grill – Rewind, 7:30

Redbone Magic Brewing – Craig Dodson, 8

Broadway Sports Bar – Karaoke, 9

Twisted Fork – Chasing Rita, 7

LaFogata’s – MoBetta Duo, 6:30

Saturday Night @

Hopkins Icehouse (North) – Raquel Rae, 7

The Paragon Lounge – Acoustic Duo Lil’Skinny & Dan Smith, 9

Scottie’s Grill – Relentless, 7:30

Fat Jack’s – Clay Logan, 9

Broadway Sports Bar – Blake Powell, 9

Redbone Magic Brewing – MoBetta Duo, 8

Saturday Events

Food&Fitness On The Way To Wellness: Proteins & When to Change

Food and Fitness on the Way to Wellness is currently open to the public event inviting anyone looking for tips to aid in or inspire your wellness journey. This event will be hosted on the 1st and 3rd Saturday of each month in the GBX studio.

This Week Jasmine will be discussing the importance of proteins, their role in the body and giving away a few recipes! Tim the Trainer will be talking about where to start your work out!

***

Making Memories: Scrapbooking & Conversation

Join up at the Museum of Regional History Saturday, January, 4th, 2:00-4:00 for some scrapbooking fun! Bring your photos, letters, postcards, tickets, treasured mementos and make some memories! Admission is $5.00 and snacks will be provided.

***

GLOW in the New Year with Excellence Teen Party

Join the Texarkana Twin Cities Teens as we GLOW in the New Year with Excellence!

Sat Jan 04, 2020, at 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm; atTexas Middle School’s “Blackbox”, 2100 College Drive

***

First Steps in the Sand and Play-doh, Legos and Books – Oh My!





Sat Jan 04, 2020, at 08:30 am to 05:30 pm at Hilton Garden Inn Texarkana, TX, 2910 S Cowhorn Creek Loop, Texarkana,

**Choose a single session for $125 or both for $200… .a savings of $50!! Individual sessions will earn you 3.5 CE hours. Students $60 for single or $100 for both. Email bianca@pcsandtray.com for a special link.First Steps in the Sand: An Experiential Overview of Sandtray Therapy, Presenter: Bianca Kisselburg, LPC, RPT, ICST-P

Bianca is a Licensed Professional Counselor, Registered Play Therapist, and Internationally Credentialled Sandtray Therapist- Provider in the State of Arkansas. She is an outpatient therapist at Genesis Primecare Hope and Recovery Center in Texarkana, AR and owner of Playful Connections Sandtray Institute. She has had training in several modalities of play including Child-Centered Play Therapy, Theraplay, and Sandtray Therapy.

Description: Come engage in a hands-on learning experience in the sandtray. You will discover a new way to help your clients process and express their feelings through a safe and transformative method. You will learn the materials for sandtray, how to set up a room or travel kit, and ways to process with clients from age 2 to 100. With this new tool, you can return to your clients and help them feel seen and heard like never before.

At the conclusion of this program, participants will be able to:

1. Identify materials needed for sandtray work, such as miniatures, sand, and sandtrays.

2. Explain non-directive play therapy as how it relates to working with children in the sandtray.

3. Demonstrate knowledge from engaging in own sandtray work as role played for individual work with a focus on themes.

4. Compare several case studies of sandtrays and gain an understanding of the process that occurred within the play therapy treatment.

**1:30pm to 5:30 pm**

Play-Doh, Legos, and Books – Oh my! Directive Play Therapy for Children and Teens

Presenters: Rachel Olienyk, LPC-S, RPT-S, and Jen Hartman, LAC, School Counselor

Rachel is a Licensed Professional Counselor Supervisor and Registered Play Therapist Supervisor in the state of Arkansas. She works as a therapist for Methodist Family Health and an adjunct professor for Southern Arkansas University. She has training in several modalities of play including TF-CBT, Theraplay Level 1, and Synergy Play Therapy.

Jen is a Licensed Associate Counselor in the state of Arkansas. She is a school counselor in a Junior High in Fayetteville, AR. She has had training in several modalities of play including TF-CBT, Sandtray play therapy, Child-Parent Relationship Therapy.

Description: Join us in learning about how to use directive play therapy techniques to help clients regulate in session while addressing common goals such as coping skills, emotional intelligence, rapport building, and trauma symptoms. Directive play therapy tools we will discuss and explore are games, books, art, Legos, and play-doh. You will leave with lots of great ideas and activities you can use with clients.

At the conclusion of this program, participants will be able to:

1. Identify and Describe how directed play therapy can have a positive impact on the child.

2. Discuss the impact directive play therapy activities have on their central nervous systems and thoughts.

3. Plan 2 directive play therapy sessions and analyze their ideas with a partner.

It is the participant’s responsibility to check with their individual state boards to verify CE requirements for their state. Continuing Education Credit for the Jan. 4th training is available for the following professions:

Commonwealth Educational Seminars (CES) is entitled to award continuing education credit.-Licensed Professional Counselors/Licensed Mental Health Counselors. Please visit CES CE CREDIT to see all states that are covered for LPCs/LMHCs. CES maintains responsibility for this program and its content. Social Workers: Commonwealth Educational Seminars (CES) is entitled to award continuing education credit for Social Workers.

Please visit CES CE CREDIT to see all states that are covered for Social Workers. CES maintains responsibility for this program and its content.

Grievance Policy: Commonwealth Educational Seminars (CES) seeks to ensure equitable treatment of every person and to make every attempt to resolve grievances in a fair manner. Please submit a written grievance to: Bianca Kisselburg, bianca@pcsandtray.com, 870-292-7784. Grievances would receive, to the best of our ability, corrective action in order to prevent further problems.

Accommodations for the Differently Abled: PCSI training facilities are handicap accessible. Individuals needing special accommodations, please contact: Bianca Kisselburg, bianca@pcsandtray.com, 870-292-7784.