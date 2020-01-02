Texarkana ATM Stolen Overnight

Advertisement

An ATM was stolen from TEXAR Federal Credit Union on Jefferson Ave. Wednesday night.

The ATM was stolen from the TEXAR location at 4437 Jefferson Ave and recovered by police Thursday morning at Bobby Ferguson park.

According to TAPD the ATM was stolen using a U-haul truck.

The Wells Fargo ATM at Jefferson and Arkansas Blvd. was also damaged Monday night when unknown suspects attempted to break into the ATM. They were unsuccessful, but the ATM was damaged.

TAPD continues to investigate both crimes and no suspect information is available at this time.

