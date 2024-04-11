Sponsor

Deborah Carlene Baker, aged 65, peacefully passed away on Monday, April 1, 2024, at her home in Queen City, Texas. Born on December 22, 1958, in Texarkana, Texas, she was the beloved daughter of Gary Ackerman and Wilma Thrasher, and sister to Sherry Chandler and Donna Kincaid. Today, Deborah’s spirit rejoices in the presence of her Lord in Heaven, the place she now calls home.

Deborah is survived by her three children, Alicia, Amanda, and Joshua, five grandchildren, Marissa, Tristan, Kason, Brodie, and Jaycee, three great-grandchildren, Braylon, Jayci, and Greyson extended family, friends, and loved ones. She never met a stranger and will always be remembered for her humorous anecdotes, compassionate personality, dedication to family, and faith in God.

The family expresses heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support and condolences they have received. A celebration of life service will be held to honor Deborah’s wishes at a later date, yet to be announced. The family will notify all friends and family as soon as the arrangements have been finalized. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.