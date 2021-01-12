Advertisement

Mr. James Solen Gildon, 81, of Texarkana, Texas passed away in the comfort of his home January 8, 2021. He was born February 13, 1939 in Bradley, Arkansas. During his working years, he spent time as a Road Construction Foreman and helped build Interstate 30, and worked as a Ranch Manager. He loved Rodeo and was a former Bull Rider. His family was very important to him and he was a man of his word. He was an Army Veteran and served in the Vietnam War.

Mr. Gildon is preceded in death by his parents, Norywell Gildon and Geneva Hunt Gildon, and two sisters, Carolyn Gildon and Louise Smith.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mrs. Ruby Martin Gildon; one daughter Kristi Gildon and Broz Powell Jr.; five brothers Bud Gildon, Joey Gildon, Jerry Gildon, Rusty Gildon, and Mike Gildon; two sisters Barbara Weems and Charlene Williams; special neighbors, Sam and Sandra Garcia, Alicia Rushing and family; one special buddy, Will; one special longtime friend, Doyle Davis; and several nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

Cremation arrangements, per his wishes, are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home. There will be no funeral services scheduled at this time, due to COVID.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations can be made to Hospice of Texarkana at https://www.hospiceoftexarkana.com/online-giving or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

