A&M-Texarkana and Texarkana Funeral Homes Form New Academic Partnership

Texas A&M University-Texarkana and Texarkana Funeral Homes have entered a new academic partnership that will allow Texarkana Funeral Homes employees to take courses at the university with reduced tuition prices. The partnership was officially launched on July 17, 2024, with the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the A&M-Texarkana Campus.

“We are excited to form this new partnership with Texarkana Funeral Homes,” said Dr. Ross Alexander, Texas A&M University-Texarkana President. “For more than 85 years they have been here to help residents of Texarkana and the surrounding areas during the most difficult times imaginable. We are proud to offer this partnership to their employees and look forward to helping them reach their academic goals.”

“We are excited to partner with Texas A&M University-Texarkana and to be able to offer expanded educational opportunities to our employees,” said Vickers Fuqua, Texarkana Funeral Homes President. Fred Meisenheimer, Chief Operations Officer for the company, added “A&M-Texarkana has proven to be a huge asset to the Texarkana community and we are proud to partner with them in this endeavor.”

Under the terms of the new partnership all full-time employees of Texarkana Funeral Home will receive a tuition discount on all undergraduate, graduate, certificate, or micro-credential programs delivered in-person, online, or through a hybrid format. The agreement also waives the standard application fee. In addition to the tuition discount, any eligible employee who is a new student at the university will receive the First Flight Scholarship, which gives the new student their first class free if they are enrolled in at least 6 hours at the undergraduate or graduate level.

The benefits of the partnership are available immediately and may be used for the upcoming Fall 2024 semester. Employees wishing to take advantage of the new partnership must meet the admissions standards of the program to which they apply and must remain in good academic standing. For additional information about this and additional academic partnerships please visit the university website at www.tamut.edu/partnerships.

